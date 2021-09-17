WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 1,272 Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 260,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,776,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 424,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,570,000 after buying an additional 26,146 shares during the last quarter. 54.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IPAR stock opened at $69.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.46 and a 1 year high of $79.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.91.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.16. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $207.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 319.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 82.64%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Inter Parfums from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. BWS Financial upped their price objective on Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Inter Parfums has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.20.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

