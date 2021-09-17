WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $864,000 Stock Holdings in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Tompkins Financial were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 333.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 21,884 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 802.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Tompkins Financial alerts:

Shares of Tompkins Financial stock opened at $75.08 on Friday. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $54.32 and a 12-month high of $92.80. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $73.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.07 million. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 29.85%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Tompkins Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.54%.

In other Tompkins Financial news, Director Ita M. Rahilly bought 444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.78 per share, with a total value of $34,978.32. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,163.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tompkins Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 11th.

Tompkins Financial Company Profile

Tompkins Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment consists of its banking subsidiaries including Tompkins Trust Co, The Bank of Castile, Mahopac Bank, and VIST Bank. The Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance services, and employee benefits consulting.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Tompkins Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tompkins Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.