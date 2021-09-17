WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $898,000 Stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,135 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,405 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in BOX were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. Starboard Value LP increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 16.1% in the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 12,746,687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,842 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOX in the first quarter worth about $28,599,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOX in the first quarter worth about $22,205,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 398.9% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 983,843 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,590,000 after acquiring an additional 786,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,648,635 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $313,374,000 after acquiring an additional 644,131 shares in the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BOX shares. TheStreet upgraded BOX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on BOX in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

In other news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 14,889 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $383,689.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total value of $377,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,197,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,139,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,889 shares of company stock worth $1,490,090. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

BOX stock opened at $23.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.59. Box, Inc. has a one year low of $15.07 and a one year high of $27.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -100.17 and a beta of 1.27.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $214.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BOX

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

