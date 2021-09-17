WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 35,199 Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) by 51.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,199 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.10% of ProPetro worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PUMP. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 3,814.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 6,484 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in ProPetro during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in ProPetro by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,222 shares during the last quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP bought a new position in ProPetro during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in ProPetro by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $293,085.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,269.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PUMP opened at $7.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $804.40 million, a P/E ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 3.30. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.58 and a 12-month high of $13.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.61.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $216.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.42 million. ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 8.16% and a negative net margin of 15.33%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

