WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 54,217 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,158 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 54,217 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Intel were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Intel by 6.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,388,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,519 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intel by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,850,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,715,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,861 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Intel by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,634,664 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,474,498,000 after purchasing an additional 629,100 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Intel by 5.0% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,208,675 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,189,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,509 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Intel by 4.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,416,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,763,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,696 shares during the period. 62.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $73.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Friday, July 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.65.

Intel stock opened at $54.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.11 and a 200-day moving average of $57.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

