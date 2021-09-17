WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes Position in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 14,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in BigCommerce during the first quarter worth $29,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in BigCommerce by 217.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in BigCommerce during the first quarter worth $58,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in BigCommerce by 68.0% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BigCommerce during the first quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BIGC. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on BigCommerce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Barclays raised their target price on BigCommerce from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.13.

In other news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 133,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total value of $9,402,198.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $111,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 679,483 shares of company stock valued at $45,649,058. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BigCommerce stock opened at $57.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -87.53. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.17 and a 52 week high of $109.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.89.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

