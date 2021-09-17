Wolverine Trading LLC Purchases New Holdings in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHT. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 4,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHT opened at $39.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.58. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $36.13 and a fifty-two week high of $42.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a $1.551 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This is a boost from Chunghwa Telecom’s previous annual dividend of $1.42. Chunghwa Telecom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.88%.

Chunghwa Telecom Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.

