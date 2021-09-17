WOM Protocol One Day Volume Reaches $2.29 Million (WOM)

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. Over the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar. One WOM Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000317 BTC on exchanges. WOM Protocol has a market capitalization of $15.47 million and approximately $2.29 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WOM Protocol Profile

WOM Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,207,450 coins. The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io . The official message board for WOM Protocol is medium.com/wom-protocol . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

WOM Protocol Coin Trading

