Woodside Petroleum (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) Upgraded to “Buy” at CLSA

CLSA upgraded shares of Woodside Petroleum (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have $21.28 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.
Shares of WOPEY stock opened at $15.32 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Woodside Petroleum has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $21.47.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.
Woodside Petroleum Company Profile
Woodside Petroleum Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and production of hydrocarbon and oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: North West Shelf, Pluto, Australia Oil, Wheatstone, and Others. The North West segment engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production and sale of liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil from the North West Shelf ventures.
