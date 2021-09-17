Woodside Petroleum (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) Upgraded to “Buy” at CLSA

CLSA upgraded shares of Woodside Petroleum (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have $21.28 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Shares of WOPEY stock opened at $15.32 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Woodside Petroleum has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $21.47.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Woodside Petroleum stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Woodside Petroleum Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,623,277 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,866 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.17% of Woodside Petroleum worth $27,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Woodside Petroleum Company Profile

Woodside Petroleum Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and production of hydrocarbon and oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: North West Shelf, Pluto, Australia Oil, Wheatstone, and Others. The North West segment engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production and sale of liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil from the North West Shelf ventures.

