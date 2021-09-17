Workday, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Workday in a report released on Monday, September 13th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now forecasts that the software maker will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.11). William Blair has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Workday’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Workday from $282.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective (up previously from $265.00) on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, August 27th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Workday from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.36.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $271.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $67.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,505.86 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.51. Workday has a 52 week low of $195.81 and a 52 week high of $282.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,592,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,767,630,000 after buying an additional 267,666 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 23.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,232,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,542,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,361 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Workday by 2.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,576,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,130,690,000 after purchasing an additional 207,483 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 59.2% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,427,366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $818,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,903 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 52.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,314,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $823,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,922 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,571 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.53, for a total value of $710,958.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 5,468 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $1,248,727.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 299,105 shares of company stock valued at $80,910,048 in the last 90 days. 24.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

