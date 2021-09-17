World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.05 Per Share

Analysts forecast that World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) will report earnings of $2.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for World Acceptance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.52 to $2.58. World Acceptance posted earnings of $1.96 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that World Acceptance will report full-year earnings of $10.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.48 to $12.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.02 to $12.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow World Acceptance.

Get World Acceptance alerts:

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $129.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.77 million. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.67%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stephens raised World Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of World Acceptance stock opened at $193.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.98. World Acceptance has a 12 month low of $82.44 and a 12 month high of $209.00.

In other World Acceptance news, SVP Alice Lindsay Caulder sold 2,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $423,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles D. Way sold 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $162,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,062 shares of company stock valued at $4,645,176. 39.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRLD. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,620 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 682,323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $88,538,000 after acquiring an additional 44,926 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on World Acceptance (WRLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.