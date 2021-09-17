World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Shares Gap Up to $198.00

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $198.00, but opened at $207.89. World Acceptance shares last traded at $207.88, with a volume of 4 shares trading hands.

WRLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stephens raised World Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.98. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 13.37, a current ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $129.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.77 million. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.67%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that World Acceptance Co. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $297,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 1,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $278,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,062 shares of company stock worth $4,645,176 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,620 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,371,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Acceptance Company Profile (NASDAQ:WRLD)

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

