World Asset Management Inc Decreases Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,962 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The Williams Companies by 11.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 975,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,112,000 after acquiring an additional 97,028 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in The Williams Companies by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 108,308 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 8,927 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Williams Companies by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 752,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,822,000 after purchasing an additional 55,172 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in The Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in The Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $320,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $25.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $28.35.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 149.09%.

The Williams Companies declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the pipeline company to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

