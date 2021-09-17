World Asset Management Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its position in Cummins by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Cummins by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its position in Cummins by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Cummins by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its position in Cummins by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $229.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $235.60 and its 200 day moving average is $249.51. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.70 and a 1 year high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Vertical Research raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Cowen upgraded shares of Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.83.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.