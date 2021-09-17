World Asset Management Inc Decreases Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

World Asset Management Inc cut its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Welltower by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,323,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,240,867,000 after buying an additional 4,483,421 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Welltower by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,257,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,184,807,000 after buying an additional 187,373 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Welltower by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,215,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,143,000 after buying an additional 142,181 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Welltower by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,454,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,943,000 after buying an additional 2,117,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Welltower by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,017,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,082,000 after buying an additional 91,141 shares during the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Capital One Financial upgraded Welltower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.45.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $87.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.22 and a 12 month high of $89.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 13.49%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.54%.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.