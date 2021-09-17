World Asset Management Inc Has $941,000 Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,807 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FITB. Odeon Capital Group cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.84 price objective (down from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup began coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.73 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.96.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $244,748.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $40.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.81 and a 200-day moving average of $38.73. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $19.32 and a one year high of $43.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 31.30%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

