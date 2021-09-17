World Asset Management Inc Trims Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 3.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James cut O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $580.18.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $606.88 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $424.03 and a 12-month high of $621.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $599.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $551.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.28 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.00, for a total transaction of $3,025,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.21, for a total value of $1,450,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,628 shares of company stock valued at $58,150,270. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

