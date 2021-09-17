Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Worthington Industries, Inc. has been North American’s premier, value-added steel processor, providing customers with wide ranging capabilities, products and services for a variety of markets including automotive, construction and agriculture. Worthington is also the leading global supplier of pressure tanks and cylinders. The company manufactures a host of pressure cylinders products for industrial gas and cryogenic applications, transportation and alternative fuel storage, oil and gas equipment, and consumer brand retail products, including Bernzomatic, Coleman and Balloon Time. They have built a reputation on quality, safety and regulatory compliance, ensuring the protection of their employees, customers and industry. In fact, designing and building protective structures is another one of their specialties. Worthington manufactures custom-engineered, open and enclosed cabs, and operator stations for the smallest utility equipment to the largest earth-moving machinery in the world. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WOR. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Worthington Industries in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Shares of Worthington Industries stock opened at $53.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.16 and a 200 day moving average of $63.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.06. Worthington Industries has a 1 year low of $35.69 and a 1 year high of $75.45.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.58. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $978.32 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Geoffrey G. Gilmore sold 9,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $579,222.03. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 188,514 shares in the company, valued at $11,497,468.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,209,718.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,497 shares of company stock worth $1,239,822. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Worthington Industries during the second quarter worth $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 140.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 273.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 226.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the second quarter valued at $64,000. 46.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

