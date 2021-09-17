Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Price Tops $410.91 on Major Exchanges

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be purchased for $410.91 or 0.00858878 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion and $562.91 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped BNB Coin Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 7,140,240 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX . Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

