WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 8.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,842 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,970 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WSFS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,008,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $348,965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244,093 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 179.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 797,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,722,000 after acquiring an additional 512,365 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 801.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 376,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,741,000 after acquiring an additional 334,669 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 566,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,215,000 after acquiring an additional 231,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,140,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,791,000 after acquiring an additional 143,553 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSFS has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens dropped their price target on WSFS Financial from $58.50 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 4th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on WSFS Financial in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $43.75 on Friday. WSFS Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $55.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.48 and a 200-day moving average of $48.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.16. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 39.87%. The company had revenue of $106.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 27.23%.

WSFS Financial Profile

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

