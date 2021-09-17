Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 185,516 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 2,880,481 shares.The stock last traded at $84.38 and had previously closed at $92.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WYNN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Wynn Resorts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.53.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.21. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 2.40.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.70 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1055.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($6.14) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total transaction of $38,852.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,432.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 350.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

