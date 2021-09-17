Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $89.00 target price on the casino operator’s stock, down from their previous target price of $122.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup upgraded Wynn Resorts from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Tuesday. They set an equal weight rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut Wynn Resorts from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $114.53.

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $84.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 2.40. Wynn Resorts has a 52-week low of $67.70 and a 52-week high of $143.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.21.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $990.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($6.14) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1055.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total value of $38,852.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,432.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WYNN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 350.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

