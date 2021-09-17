Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.06.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on XEBEF shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Xebec Adsorption in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Xebec Adsorption from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James cut Xebec Adsorption from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their target price on Xebec Adsorption from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Xebec Adsorption stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.23. 38,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,319. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.48. Xebec Adsorption has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $9.00.

Xebec Adsorption, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of environmentally responsible purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air. It operates through the following segments: Systems, Service, and Infrastructure. The System segment provides renewable natural gas, hydrogen, and renewable hydrogen for a variety of applications, from fuel cells to fossil fuel replacement applications for low carbon transportation fuels.

