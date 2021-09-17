Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2021

Shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.06.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on XEBEF shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Xebec Adsorption in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Xebec Adsorption from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James cut Xebec Adsorption from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their target price on Xebec Adsorption from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Xebec Adsorption stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.23. 38,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,319. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.48. Xebec Adsorption has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $9.00.

Xebec Adsorption Company Profile

Xebec Adsorption, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of environmentally responsible purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air. It operates through the following segments: Systems, Service, and Infrastructure. The System segment provides renewable natural gas, hydrogen, and renewable hydrogen for a variety of applications, from fuel cells to fossil fuel replacement applications for low carbon transportation fuels.

Featured Article: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Analyst Recommendations for Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF)

Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.