XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.000-$4.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.380. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have commented on XPO. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $171.00 to $113.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPO Logistics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, XPO Logistics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $132.38.

Shares of NYSE XPO traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.40. 6,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,868,696. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.16. XPO Logistics has a 52-week low of $46.53 and a 52-week high of $90.78.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 21.65%. As a group, research analysts predict that XPO Logistics will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 2,875,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total value of $384,847,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in XPO Logistics stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 47.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 461,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,521 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of XPO Logistics worth $64,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

