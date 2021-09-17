Xuez (XUEZ) 24 Hour Volume Tops $54,614.00

Xuez (CURRENCY:XUEZ) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. During the last seven days, Xuez has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. One Xuez coin can now be bought for about $0.0231 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges. Xuez has a market capitalization of $96,358.53 and $54,614.00 worth of Xuez was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000016 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Xuez Profile

XUEZ is a coin. Xuez’s total supply is 5,134,944 coins and its circulating supply is 4,168,510 coins. Xuez’s official Twitter account is @XUEZcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Xuez’s official website is xuezcoin.com . The Reddit community for Xuez is /r/XUEZ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure.XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure. “

Xuez Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xuez directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xuez should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xuez using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

