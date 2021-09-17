Yield Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $1.91 Million (YIELD)

Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:YIELD) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Over the last seven days, Yield Protocol has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. One Yield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0562 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular exchanges. Yield Protocol has a market cap of $1.91 million and $27,961.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00059672 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002851 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.17 or 0.00132266 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00013310 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000402 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00045621 BTC.

YIELD is a coin. It was first traded on March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

