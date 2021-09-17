Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) to Announce $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) to announce $0.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ADTRAN’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.17. ADTRAN also posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ADTRAN will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ADTRAN.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $143.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.20 million. ADTRAN had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 3.29%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADTN shares. Cowen upgraded ADTRAN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.17 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on ADTRAN from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ADTRAN by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,222,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $137,142,000 after acquiring an additional 508,871 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ADTRAN by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,381,921 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,137,000 after buying an additional 106,797 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ADTRAN by 4.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,487,308 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,663,000 after buying an additional 177,146 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in ADTRAN by 4.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,301,094 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,168,000 after buying an additional 143,088 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in ADTRAN by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,696,732 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,038,000 after buying an additional 53,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADTN opened at $19.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $944.05 million, a P/E ratio of 54.00 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.54 and its 200-day moving average is $19.79. ADTRAN has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $24.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is presently 225.00%.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.

Read More: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ADTRAN (ADTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.