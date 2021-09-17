Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.33 Million

Brokerages expect Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) to post $18.33 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Capstone Green Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.30 million and the lowest is $16.68 million. Capstone Green Energy reported sales of $14.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capstone Green Energy will report full-year sales of $76.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $67.99 million to $81.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $99.40 million, with estimates ranging from $78.19 million to $111.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Capstone Green Energy.

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $16.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.84 million. Capstone Green Energy had a negative return on equity of 123.66% and a negative net margin of 26.96%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CGRN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capstone Green Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Green Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

In related news, CEO Darren Jamison acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $31,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,079.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders bought a total of 9,846 shares of company stock valued at $40,543 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CGRN traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.04. The stock had a trading volume of 595,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,928. The company has a market cap of $76.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.57. Capstone Green Energy has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.54.

About Capstone Green Energy

Capstone Green Energy Corp. develops, manufactures, markets and services microturbine technology solutions. It targets vertical markets worldwide such as natural resources, energy efficiency, renewable energy, critical power supply, transportation, and microgrids. The firm’s products range from 30 kilowatts to one megawatt in electric power output for commercial, industrial, and utility purposes.

