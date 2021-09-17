Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.14 Million

Brokerages forecast that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) will announce sales of $29.14 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.25 million and the lowest is $28.02 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment posted sales of $19.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will report full year sales of $108.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $105.93 million to $110.74 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $147.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $22.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 54.07% and a negative net margin of 42.89%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.87% of the company’s stock.

CSSE opened at $25.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $406 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.52. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $47.72.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

