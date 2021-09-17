Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) to Announce $0.98 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) to report $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lazard’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the highest is $1.02. Lazard posted earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lazard will report full-year earnings of $4.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.88. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $4.93. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lazard.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $821.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.18 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 57.66% and a net margin of 15.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share.

Shares of LAZ stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.81. The company had a trading volume of 5,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Lazard has a twelve month low of $31.16 and a twelve month high of $49.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.22%.

In other Lazard news, CAO Dominick Ragone sold 19,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total transaction of $945,665.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Alexander F. Stern sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $4,095,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard in the second quarter worth $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Lazard during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Lazard during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Lazard by 79.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard during the second quarter valued at $66,000. 75.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

