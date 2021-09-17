Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) to Announce $0.17 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) will announce earnings per share of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mitek Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.14. Mitek Systems posted earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Mitek Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.77. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.94. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mitek Systems.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.13. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 9.53%.

MITK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Mitek Systems in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Mitek Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mitek Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.10.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 11,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $219,444.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,731.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MITK. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Mitek Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Mitek Systems during the second quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mitek Systems by 18.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Mitek Systems during the first quarter worth $75,000. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mitek Systems stock opened at $19.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Mitek Systems has a twelve month low of $11.27 and a twelve month high of $23.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.00. The firm has a market cap of $845.26 million, a PE ratio of 74.04 and a beta of 0.27.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mitek Systems (MITK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.