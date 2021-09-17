Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $70,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) to announce $70,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Otonomy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $50,000.00 and the highest is $80,000.00. Otonomy posted sales of $50,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Otonomy will report full-year sales of $230,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $130,000.00 to $320,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $350,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Otonomy.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.07 million. Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 67.24% and a negative net margin of 20,278.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Otonomy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Otonomy stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.75. 271,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,988. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 11.25 and a quick ratio of 11.25. The company has a market capitalization of $99.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.00. Otonomy has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $6.98.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Otonomy in the 1st quarter valued at $18,411,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Otonomy by 230.8% during the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,060,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,500 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Otonomy by 23.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,856,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,383,000 after acquiring an additional 925,551 shares during the period. Ghost Tree Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Otonomy by 125.0% during the first quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Otonomy by 10.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,442,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,448,000 after buying an additional 224,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

About Otonomy

Otonomy, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss.

