Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $253.86 Million

Brokerages forecast that Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) will post sales of $253.86 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Snap One’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $257.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $246.80 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Snap One will report full year sales of $994.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $993.00 million to $995.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Snap One.

Get Snap One alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on SNPO shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Snap One in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Snap One in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Snap One in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Snap One in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Snap One in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPO traded down $2.67 on Friday, reaching $17.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,064,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,380. Snap One has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $23.81.

About Snap One

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Snap One (SNPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Snap One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.