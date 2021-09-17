Zacks: Analysts Expect Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Will Announce Earnings of $2.19 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) will announce earnings per share of $2.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.30. Cedar Fair posted earnings of ($2.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 203.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will report full-year earnings of ($1.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.26) to $0.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $3.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cedar Fair.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $244.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.79 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3597.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.35) EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on FUN. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.13.

Shares of NYSE:FUN traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,721. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 2.30. Cedar Fair has a fifty-two week low of $24.48 and a fifty-two week high of $52.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FUN. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cedar Fair by 188.0% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 289.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. 57.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cedar Fair (FUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.