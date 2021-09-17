Zacks: Analysts Expect ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) to Post -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) will announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ChromaDex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). ChromaDex posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChromaDex will report full-year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.35). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ChromaDex.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 37.51% and a negative return on equity of 76.33%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CDXC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of ChromaDex from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of ChromaDex stock opened at $6.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $431.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 1.64. ChromaDex has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $23.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in ChromaDex by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 24,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in ChromaDex by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ChromaDex by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in ChromaDex by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in ChromaDex by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.77% of the company’s stock.

ChromaDex

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

