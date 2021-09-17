Zacks: Analysts Expect Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Will Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Datto’s earnings. Datto reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Datto will report full year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.53. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Datto.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Datto had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 2.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSP. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Datto from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Datto in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Datto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Datto from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

Shares of MSP stock opened at $24.19 on Friday. Datto has a 1 year low of $22.30 and a 1 year high of $33.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.14 and its 200-day moving average is $25.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.39.

In other news, CRO Sanjay Kumar Singh sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $51,357.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 151,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,105,857. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Austin Williams Mcchord sold 68,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $1,897,714.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 288,951 shares of company stock valued at $7,809,232 in the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSP. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Datto by 70.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 39,153 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 16,181 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Datto by 278.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 187,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after buying an additional 138,220 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Datto by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datto during the 1st quarter worth about $350,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Datto by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 38,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Datto Company Profile

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

