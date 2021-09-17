Zacks: Analysts Expect Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) to Post -$0.05 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) will announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enthusiast Gaming’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.04). Enthusiast Gaming posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Enthusiast Gaming will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.17). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.04). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Enthusiast Gaming.

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $30.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.64 million. Enthusiast Gaming had a negative return on equity of 23.44% and a negative net margin of 32.89%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.25 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enthusiast Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.63.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,328,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming in the second quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming in the second quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,026,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EGLX opened at $3.98 on Tuesday. Enthusiast Gaming has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $8.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.87 million and a P/E ratio of -12.84.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

