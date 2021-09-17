Zacks: Analysts Expect Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Will Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heska’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. Heska reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 287.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heska will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Heska.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.13. Heska had a positive return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $64.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.82 million. Heska’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HSKA shares. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Heska in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Guggenheim upgraded Heska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heska from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Heska from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.00.

In related news, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 1,000 shares of Heska stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $270,330.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,499 shares in the company, valued at $15,003,044.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 2,000 shares of Heska stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.83, for a total value of $533,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,535,151.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $2,105,190. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSKA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Heska during the first quarter worth $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Heska during the first quarter worth $50,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Heska during the second quarter worth $55,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heska in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Heska by 858.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 479 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSKA opened at $254.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a current ratio of 7.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -1,338.68 and a beta of 1.72. Heska has a 1 year low of $93.90 and a 1 year high of $275.94.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

