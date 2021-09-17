Zacks: Analysts Expect PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Will Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Analysts forecast that PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) will report earnings of $0.81 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PRA Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the highest is $1.06. PRA Group reported earnings per share of $0.92 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that PRA Group will report full-year earnings of $4.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $4.44. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PRA Group.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.46. PRA Group had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $285.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.24 million.

Shares of PRAA stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.09. 5,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,702. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.66. PRA Group has a fifty-two week low of $32.78 and a fifty-two week high of $45.52.

In related news, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Laura White sold 3,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $162,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,477 shares of company stock worth $1,379,514. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PRA Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,262,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in PRA Group by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 159,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 12,661 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 94,976.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 12,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in PRA Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,256,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,281,000 after acquiring an additional 230,614 shares during the last quarter.

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

