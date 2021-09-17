Zacks: Analysts Expect Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Will Post Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Starbucks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05. Starbucks posted earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 98%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.28. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.96. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Starbucks.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.15.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 132.7% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 235.8% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.41. 9,257,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,911,948. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.02. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $81.75 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

