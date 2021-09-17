Zacks: Analysts Expect Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Will Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) will report earnings per share of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Willdan Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. Willdan Group posted earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 41.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Willdan Group will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.73. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Willdan Group.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $84.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.73 million. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 2.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WLDN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Willdan Group from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In other Willdan Group news, insider Adam C. Procell sold 1,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $70,072.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Michael A. Bieber sold 22,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $842,299.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLDN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 187,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Willdan Group during the 1st quarter worth $2,750,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 110,950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 28,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLDN opened at $32.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $418.78 million, a PE ratio of -41.05 and a beta of 1.51. Willdan Group has a 52 week low of $25.42 and a 52 week high of $54.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.17.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

