Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.17 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) will report $2.17 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brighthouse Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.07 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.27 billion. Brighthouse Financial posted sales of $2.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will report full-year sales of $9.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.81 billion to $9.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.07 billion to $9.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Brighthouse Financial.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $2.20. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 150.00%.

Several analysts have weighed in on BHF shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Shares of NASDAQ BHF traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,861,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.56. Brighthouse Financial has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $49.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.79.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 7,577 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,494,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,112,000 after acquiring an additional 105,480 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 402,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,789,000 after acquiring an additional 200,463 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

