Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.45 Million

Brokerages expect Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) to post sales of $33.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.82 million and the lowest is $33.07 million. Dynagas LNG Partners posted sales of $34.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will report full-year sales of $133.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $132.15 million to $135.61 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $128.69 million, with estimates ranging from $125.49 million to $131.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Dynagas LNG Partners.

Get Dynagas LNG Partners alerts:

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The shipping company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 33.52% and a return on equity of 17.92%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 19,061 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,193,933 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 14,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLNG stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.05. The stock had a trading volume of 12,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,945. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Dynagas LNG Partners has a one year low of $1.99 and a one year high of $3.72. The firm has a market cap of $108.62 million, a PE ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.92.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.