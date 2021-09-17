Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.55 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) will announce $1.55 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for KBR’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.57 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.54 billion. KBR posted sales of $1.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that KBR will report full-year sales of $6.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.02 billion to $6.08 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.33 billion to $6.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover KBR.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KBR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of KBR from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.64.

KBR stock opened at $38.90 on Friday. KBR has a 52-week low of $21.13 and a 52-week high of $42.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.62 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is presently 25.43%.

In related news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 9,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $366,944.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,573.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KBR. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in KBR by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 29,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in KBR by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in KBR during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in KBR by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,979 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its stake in KBR by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 13,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KBR (KBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.