Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) to Post -$0.36 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.36) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Unity Biotechnology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the highest is ($0.33). Unity Biotechnology reported earnings of ($0.52) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unity Biotechnology will report full-year earnings of ($1.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.29). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.21). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Unity Biotechnology.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32).

Several research firms have issued reports on UBX. upgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.80.

Shares of UBX stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $3.08. The company had a trading volume of 7,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,792. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.55 and its 200 day moving average is $4.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.21. Unity Biotechnology has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $9.78.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Unity Biotechnology in the second quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.43% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm is developing a portfolio of programs like biological mechanisms implicated in diseases of aging, and also senolytic programs in ophthalmologic and neurologic disorders. The company was founded by Nathaniel Eames David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi, and Daohong Zhou on March 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

