Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) to Post -$1.26 EPS

Equities research analysts expect UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) to report earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for UroGen Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($1.10). UroGen Pharma posted earnings of ($1.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will report full year earnings of ($4.90) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.11) to ($4.52). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.28) to ($1.61). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for UroGen Pharma.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.07). UroGen Pharma had a negative return on equity of 127.56% and a negative net margin of 349.05%. The firm had revenue of $13.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million.

Shares of URGN traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.68. 156,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,094. UroGen Pharma has a 52-week low of $14.19 and a 52-week high of $28.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.37. The firm has a market cap of $348.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 343.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 65,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 50,489 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 5,869.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 72,367 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 100,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 37,239 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 368.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 15,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 722,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,038,000 after buying an additional 205,769 shares during the last quarter.

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

