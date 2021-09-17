Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) to Announce $1.07 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.07 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.24. Kinsale Capital Group posted earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 154.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will report full year earnings of $4.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $5.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.42 to $5.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kinsale Capital Group.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $153.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.27 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 15.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of KNSL opened at $160.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $175.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.58. Kinsale Capital Group has a 12-month low of $153.12 and a 12-month high of $252.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.92%.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total transaction of $465,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 329,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,389,503.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 153,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,330,000 after purchasing an additional 12,472 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,442,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 147.9% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 114,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,873,000 after buying an additional 68,375 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 23,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,859,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

