Zacks: Brokerages Expect STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) to Announce $0.51 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) will post $0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for STAG Industrial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.52. STAG Industrial posted earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STAG Industrial will report full-year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow STAG Industrial.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $138.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.36 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 34.24%. STAG Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on STAG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Capital One Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

NYSE STAG opened at $41.43 on Tuesday. STAG Industrial has a one year low of $29.34 and a one year high of $43.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1208 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 76.72%.

In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $1,439,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,377,100.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 457.5% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STAG Industrial (STAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG)

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.