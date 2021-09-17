Zacks: Brokerages Expect STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) to Announce $0.51 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) will post $0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for STAG Industrial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.52. STAG Industrial posted earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STAG Industrial will report full-year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow STAG Industrial.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $138.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.36 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 34.24%. STAG Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on STAG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Capital One Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

NYSE STAG opened at $41.43 on Tuesday. STAG Industrial has a one year low of $29.34 and a one year high of $43.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1208 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 76.72%.

In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $1,439,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,377,100.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 457.5% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

