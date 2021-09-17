Zacks: Brokerages Expect Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.82 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the highest is $0.91. Urban Outfitters reported earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full-year earnings of $3.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $3.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Urban Outfitters.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.11.

URBN opened at $32.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.24. Urban Outfitters has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $42.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.57.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 357,238 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,725,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1,448.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 460,745 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,991,000 after purchasing an additional 430,987 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 229.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 88,975 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 61,935 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,529 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,643,000 after acquiring an additional 50,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 158.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 28,909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

