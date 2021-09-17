Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) to Hold

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics primarily in the United States. The companys lead product includes ALRN-6924, targets the tumor suppressor protein p53 for the treatment of a range of cancers which are in clinical stage. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

NASDAQ:ALRN opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.24. Aileron Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $2.47.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Equities research analysts forecast that Aileron Therapeutics will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 222.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 26,030 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 393,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 41,393 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 766,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 195,075 shares during the last quarter. 36.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aileron Therapeutics

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company in the United States. The company is developing ALRN-6924, which is in Phase 1 trial for solid tumor and lymphoma; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS; and a Phase 2a combination trial of ALRN-6924 and palbociclib in patients with tumors harboring MDM2 amplifications co-amplifications, as well as for patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial.

